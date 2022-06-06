Citigroup Inc. (C) 20 Days SMA touches 1.15%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on June 03, 2022, with Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) stock priced at $52.07, down -2.10% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $52.33 and dropped to $51.215 before settling in for the closing price of $52.43. C’s price has ranged from $45.40 to $80.29 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -2.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 114.40%. With a float of $1.94 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.97 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 228000 employees.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Citigroup Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 76.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 11, was worth 1,014,614. In this transaction Head of Human Resources of this company sold 14,800 shares at a rate of $68.56, taking the stock ownership to the 57,043 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 11, when Company’s Chief Compliance Officer sold 5,000 for $68.66, making the entire transaction worth $343,300. This insider now owns 65,829 shares in total.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.02 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +27.18 while generating a return on equity of 10.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -9.77% during the next five years compared to 16.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Citigroup Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.99. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.48, a number that is poised to hit 1.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Citigroup Inc. (C)

Looking closely at Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C), its last 5-days average volume was 20.65 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 27.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.74.

During the past 100 days, Citigroup Inc.’s (C) raw stochastic average was set at 25.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.93% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.22. However, in the short run, Citigroup Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $52.04. Second resistance stands at $52.74. The third major resistance level sits at $53.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.51. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $49.81.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 101.82 billion, the company has a total of 1,980,895K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 79,865 M while annual income is 21,952 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 21,466 M while its latest quarter income was 4,306 M.