Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) average volume reaches $2.97M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

June 03, 2022, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) trading session started at the price of $1.51, that was -7.55% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.53 and dropped to $1.43 before settling in for the closing price of $1.59. A 52-week range for CCO has been $1.42 – $4.10.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Communication Services Sector giant was -3.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 26.20%. With a float of $467.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $469.98 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.86, operating margin of +6.69, and the pretax margin is -20.87.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 98.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 886,557. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 561,112 shares at a rate of $1.58, taking the stock ownership to the 104,872,541 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s Director sold 68,207 for $3.72, making the entire transaction worth $253,730. This insider now owns 167,551 shares in total.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.16) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -19.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to -35.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

Looking closely at Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO), its last 5-days average volume was 2.21 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s (CCO) raw stochastic average was set at 1.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.52% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.5818, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.9672. However, in the short run, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5233. Second resistance stands at $1.5767. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3767. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3233.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Key Stats

There are 471,347K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 755.70 million. As of now, sales total 2,241 M while income totals -433,820 K. Its latest quarter income was 525,690 K while its last quarter net income were -89,870 K.