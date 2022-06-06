Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) posted a -3.85% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on June 03, 2022, with Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) stock priced at $2.13, down -8.68% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.15 and dropped to $1.8203 before settling in for the closing price of $2.19. CNTX’s price has ranged from $1.27 to $10.87 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -207.90%. With a float of $14.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.97 million.

The firm has a total of 7 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Context Therapeutics Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 24.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 41,850. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 13,000 shares at a rate of $3.22, taking the stock ownership to the 820,190 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 22, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 10,000 for $5.00, making the entire transaction worth $50,000. This insider now owns 99,583 shares in total.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -53.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -207.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Context Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 29.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.00, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Context Therapeutics Inc., CNTX], we can find that recorded value of 0.93 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Context Therapeutics Inc.’s (CNTX) raw stochastic average was set at 48.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 95.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.16. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.32. The third major resistance level sits at $2.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.66. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.50.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 35.00 million, the company has a total of 15,966K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -10,460 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -3,450 K.