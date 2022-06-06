DHI Group Inc. (DHX) is 19.29% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On June 03, 2022, DHI Group Inc. (NYSE: DHX) opened at $6.81, higher 5.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.57 and dropped to $6.81 before settling in for the closing price of $6.85. Price fluctuations for DHX have ranged from $2.76 to $6.99 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -12.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 98.70% at the time writing. With a float of $42.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.70 million.

In an organization with 470 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +73.79, operating margin of +0.14, and the pretax margin is -0.86.

DHI Group Inc. (DHX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Staffing & Employment Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of DHI Group Inc. is 13.40%, while institutional ownership is 75.70%.

DHI Group Inc. (DHX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.01) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -0.34 while generating a return on equity of -0.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.10% during the next five years compared to 40.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DHI Group Inc. (NYSE: DHX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for DHI Group Inc. (DHX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DHI Group Inc. (DHX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.68 million. That was better than the volume of 0.29 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, DHI Group Inc.’s (DHX) raw stochastic average was set at 86.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.45. However, in the short run, DHI Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.59. Second resistance stands at $7.96. The third major resistance level sits at $8.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.44. The third support level lies at $6.07 if the price breaches the second support level.

DHI Group Inc. (NYSE: DHX) Key Stats

There are currently 48,938K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 335.22 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 119,900 K according to its annual income of -29,740 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 34,330 K and its income totaled 1,300 K.