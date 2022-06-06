E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -34.03% last month.

On June 03, 2022, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) opened at $0.379, lower -6.56% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.385 and dropped to $0.344 before settling in for the closing price of $0.38. Price fluctuations for EJH have ranged from $0.33 to $43.77 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 32.90% at the time writing. With a float of $11.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.58 million.

In an organization with 523 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Personal Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is 65.16%, while institutional ownership is 1.50%.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06

Technical Analysis of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.52 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.45 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s (EJH) raw stochastic average was set at 2.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5455, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6179. However, in the short run, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3786. Second resistance stands at $0.4023. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4196. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3376, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3203. The third support level lies at $0.2966 if the price breaches the second support level.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Key Stats

There are currently 42,508K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.80 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 74,530 K according to its annual income of 6,410 K.