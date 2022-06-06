Investors finally get a glimpse of Transocean Ltd. (RIG) volume hitting the figure of 12.34 million.

June 03, 2022, Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) trading session started at the price of $4.12, that was 1.94% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.218 and dropped to $4.00 before settling in for the closing price of $4.13. A 52-week range for RIG has been $2.63 – $5.56.

Annual sales at Energy sector company slipped by -9.30% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -0.80%. With a float of $630.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $664.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5530 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.58, operating margin of -1.96, and the pretax margin is -18.39.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Transocean Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Transocean Ltd. is 12.80%, while institutional ownership is 57.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13, was worth 7,500,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,000,000 shares at a rate of $3.75, taking the stock ownership to the 82,636,646 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13, when Company’s Director bought 2,000,000 for $3.75, making the entire transaction worth $7,500,000. This insider now owns 82,636,646 shares in total.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.24) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -23.16 while generating a return on equity of -5.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.02, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Transocean Ltd. (RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) saw its 5-day average volume 14.49 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 21.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Transocean Ltd.’s (RIG) raw stochastic average was set at 50.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.70. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.29 in the near term. At $4.36, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.92. The third support level lies at $3.85 if the price breaches the second support level.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) Key Stats

There are 681,056K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.81 billion. As of now, sales total 2,556 M while income totals -592,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 586,000 K while its last quarter net income were -175,000 K.