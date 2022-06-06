Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Investors must take note of OceanPal Inc.’s (OP) performance last week, which was 9.74%.

Company News

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) on June 03, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.609, soaring 7.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6649 and dropped to $0.609 before settling in for the closing price of $0.60. Within the past 52 weeks, OP’s price has moved between $0.39 and $12.09.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 101.70%.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.42, operating margin of +10.04, and the pretax margin is +10.04.

OceanPal Inc. (OP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Marine Shipping industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of OceanPal Inc. is 2.11%, while institutional ownership is 3.80%.

OceanPal Inc. (OP) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +10.04 while generating a return on equity of 0.32.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) Trading Performance Indicators

OceanPal Inc. (OP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.00

Technical Analysis of OceanPal Inc. (OP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.73 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.64 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, OceanPal Inc.’s (OP) raw stochastic average was set at 13.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 154.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, OceanPal Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6720. Second resistance stands at $0.6964. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7279. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6161, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5846. The third support level lies at $0.5602 if the price breaches the second support level.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 17.89 million based on 8,820K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,411 K and income totals -3,796 K.

