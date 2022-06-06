Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) is expecting -3.62% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

June 03, 2022, Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) trading session started at the price of $12.70, that was -11.38% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.70 and dropped to $11.40 before settling in for the closing price of $12.92. A 52-week range for KD has been $9.93 – $52.00.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -15.20%. With a float of $179.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $224.40 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 90000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.18, operating margin of -3.70, and the pretax margin is -10.30.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Kyndryl Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is 10.80%, while institutional ownership is 45.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 4,636,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 380,000 shares at a rate of $12.20, taking the stock ownership to the 22,307,055 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 22,301,536 for $13.95, making the entire transaction worth $311,106,427. This insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in total.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.47) by -$0.74. This company achieved a net margin of -12.43 while generating a return on equity of -61.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD)

Looking closely at Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD), its last 5-days average volume was 2.59 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.92.

During the past 100 days, Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s (KD) raw stochastic average was set at 17.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.30. Second resistance stands at $13.15. The third major resistance level sits at $13.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.55. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.70.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) Key Stats

There are 224,544K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.90 billion. As of now, sales total 18,657 M while income totals -2,319 M. Its latest quarter income was 4,431 M while its last quarter net income were -229,000 K.