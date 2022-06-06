Last month’s performance of -10.43% for Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) is certainly impressive

On June 03, 2022, Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) opened at $20.47, higher 9.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.10 and dropped to $20.42 before settling in for the closing price of $20.55. Price fluctuations for RCUS have ranged from $16.74 to $49.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 131.90% at the time writing. With a float of $48.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.19 million.

In an organization with 366 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.16, operating margin of +14.17, and the pretax margin is +14.27.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Arcus Biosciences Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 68.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 304,090. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 9,617 shares at a rate of $31.62, taking the stock ownership to the 105,978 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 20, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 34,822 for $41.48, making the entire transaction worth $1,444,369. This insider now owns 90,595 shares in total.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.86) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +13.80 while generating a return on equity of 7.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 131.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.06 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.08 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.75.

During the past 100 days, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s (RCUS) raw stochastic average was set at 24.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.24. However, in the short run, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.60. Second resistance stands at $24.69. The third major resistance level sits at $26.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.33. The third support level lies at $18.24 if the price breaches the second support level.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) Key Stats

There are currently 71,719K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.47 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 382,880 K according to its annual income of 52,830 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 18,010 K and its income totaled -67,990 K.