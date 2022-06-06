Last month’s performance of -9.88% for Ford Motor Company (F) is certainly impressive

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) kicked off on June 03, 2022, at the price of $13.63, down -2.81% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.775 and dropped to $13.36 before settling in for the closing price of $13.89. Over the past 52 weeks, F has traded in a range of $12.07-$25.87.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -2.10% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 22.60%. With a float of $3.94 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.01 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 183000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.00, operating margin of +3.69, and the pretax margin is +13.04.

Ford Motor Company (F) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Ford Motor Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 54.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 321,340. In this transaction President, Ford Blue of this company sold 25,892 shares at a rate of $12.41, taking the stock ownership to the 511,605 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 7,000,000 for $26.88, making the entire transaction worth $188,165,600. This insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in total.

Ford Motor Company (F) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.37) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +13.16 while generating a return on equity of 45.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 74.15% during the next five years compared to 31.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ford Motor Company’s (F) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.85, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ford Motor Company (F)

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) saw its 5-day average volume 54.24 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 87.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, Ford Motor Company’s (F) raw stochastic average was set at 10.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.92. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.73 in the near term. At $13.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.13. The third support level lies at $12.90 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 55.83 billion has total of 4,019,765K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 136,341 M in contrast with the sum of 17,937 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 34,476 M and last quarter income was -3,110 M.