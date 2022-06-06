Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Missfresh Limited (MF) to new highs

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) kicked off on June 03, 2022, at the price of $0.27, down -12.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.28 and dropped to $0.23 before settling in for the closing price of $0.29. Over the past 52 weeks, MF has traded in a range of $0.15-$11.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 37.70%. With a float of $28.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $235.45 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1429 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.42, operating margin of -26.82, and the pretax margin is -26.89.

Missfresh Limited (MF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Grocery Stores Industry. The insider ownership of Missfresh Limited is 0.94%, while institutional ownership is 3.20%.

Missfresh Limited (MF) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -35.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Missfresh Limited’s (MF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.46

Technical Analysis of Missfresh Limited (MF)

Looking closely at Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF), its last 5-days average volume was 45.15 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Missfresh Limited’s (MF) raw stochastic average was set at 2.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 221.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 165.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7108, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.0170. However, in the short run, Missfresh Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2767. Second resistance stands at $0.3034. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3267. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2267, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2034. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1767.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 67.33 million has total of 206,657K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 935,690 K in contrast with the sum of -251,710 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,122 M and last quarter income was -973,668 K.