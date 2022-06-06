Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) with a beta value of 1.38 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) kicked off on June 03, 2022, at the price of $195.98, down -4.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $196.61 and dropped to $189.78 before settling in for the closing price of $198.86. Over the past 52 weeks, FB has traded in a range of $169.00-$384.33.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 33.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 36.40%. With a float of $2.28 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.73 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 77805 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.79, operating margin of +39.65, and the pretax margin is +40.10.

Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Meta Platforms Inc. is 0.55%, while institutional ownership is 76.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 66,666. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 342 shares at a rate of $194.93, taking the stock ownership to the 19,799 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s Chief Business Officer sold 3,710 for $194.93, making the entire transaction worth $723,190. This insider now owns 2,474 shares in total.

Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.56) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +33.38 while generating a return on equity of 31.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.53% during the next five years compared to 31.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Meta Platforms Inc.’s (FB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.21, a number that is poised to hit 2.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 35.18 million, its volume of 27.35 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 10.81.

During the past 100 days, Meta Platforms Inc.’s (FB) raw stochastic average was set at 13.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $204.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $282.95. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $195.00 in the near term. At $199.22, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $201.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $188.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $185.56. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $181.34.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 538.18 billion has total of 2,706,323K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 117,929 M in contrast with the sum of 39,370 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 27,908 M and last quarter income was 7,465 M.