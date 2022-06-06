Search
No matter how cynical the overall market is, ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) performance over the last week is recorded 9.82%

Analyst Insights

On June 03, 2022, ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) opened at $1.87, lower -7.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.95 and dropped to $1.79 before settling in for the closing price of $1.93. Price fluctuations for WISH have ranged from $1.20 to $15.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 36.20% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 54.80% at the time writing. With a float of $528.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $661.00 million.

The firm has a total of 1218 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.64, operating margin of -18.57, and the pretax margin is -17.01.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ContextLogic Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 39.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 29,718. In this transaction Director of this company sold 18,000 shares at a rate of $1.65, taking the stock ownership to the 9,777 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 26, when Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 332,241 for $1.67, making the entire transaction worth $555,638. This insider now owns 208,016 shares in total.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.14) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -17.50 while generating a return on equity of -39.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.90% during the next five years compared to -17.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ContextLogic Inc. (WISH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ContextLogic Inc., WISH], we can find that recorded value of 13.01 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 18.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, ContextLogic Inc.’s (WISH) raw stochastic average was set at 34.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 105.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 104.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8644, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.5219. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.8967. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.0033. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0567. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6833. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.5767.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) Key Stats

There are currently 660,000K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.28 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,085 M according to its annual income of -361,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 189,000 K and its income totaled -60,000 K.

$564.72K in average volume shows that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) is heading in the right direction

Steve Mayer -
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) kicked off on June 03, 2022, at the price of $19.41, down -7.27% from the previous...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is iQIYI Inc. (IQ) performance over the last week is recorded 3.58%

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on June 03, 2022, with iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) stock priced at $4.21, down -6.25% from the previous day...
Read more

Vroom Inc. (VRM) is -30.65% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe -
June 03, 2022, Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) trading session started at the price of $1.37, that was -6.47% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

