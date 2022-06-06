No matter how cynical the overall market is Phreesia Inc. (PHR) performance over the last week is recorded 12.51%

June 03, 2022, Phreesia Inc. (NYSE: PHR) trading session started at the price of $19.87, that was 6.95% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.49 and dropped to $17.76 before settling in for the closing price of $19.00. A 52-week range for PHR has been $13.19 – $76.10.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -243.00%. With a float of $50.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.76 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1701 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.33, operating margin of -54.33, and the pretax margin is -55.33.

Phreesia Inc. (PHR) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Phreesia Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Phreesia Inc. is 5.10%, while institutional ownership is 98.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 33,815. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,106 shares at a rate of $16.06, taking the stock ownership to the 16,758 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09, when Company’s General Counsel & Secretary sold 3,909 for $17.07, making the entire transaction worth $66,708. This insider now owns 115,099 shares in total.

Phreesia Inc. (PHR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 1/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.7 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.85) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -55.41 while generating a return on equity of -34.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -243.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Phreesia Inc. (NYSE: PHR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Phreesia Inc. (PHR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.12, a number that is poised to hit -0.87 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Phreesia Inc. (PHR)

The latest stats from [Phreesia Inc., PHR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.19 million was superior to 0.62 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.67.

During the past 100 days, Phreesia Inc.’s (PHR) raw stochastic average was set at 27.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.48. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.29. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.25. The third major resistance level sits at $24.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.79. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.83.

Phreesia Inc. (NYSE: PHR) Key Stats

There are 51,240K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 991.01 million. As of now, sales total 213,230 K while income totals -118,160 K. Its latest quarter income was 58,020 K while its last quarter net income were -46,450 K.