Now that Society Pass Incorporated’s volume has hit 34.92 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) kicked off on June 03, 2022, at the price of $2.43, up 11.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.6099 and dropped to $2.21 before settling in for the closing price of $2.09. Over the past 52 weeks, SOPA has traded in a range of $1.49-$77.34.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -706.60%. With a float of $13.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.89 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is -654.23, operating margin of -6542.26, and the pretax margin is -6704.10.

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Society Pass Incorporated is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 5.40%.

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.14) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -6687.08 while generating a return on equity of -186.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -706.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Society Pass Incorporated’s (SOPA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 21.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 49.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA)

The latest stats from [Society Pass Incorporated, SOPA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 7.28 million was superior to 3.51 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Society Pass Incorporated’s (SOPA) raw stochastic average was set at 11.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 155.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.55. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.78. The third major resistance level sits at $2.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.98. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.75.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 49.69 million has total of 23,788K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 520 K in contrast with the sum of -34,770 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 450 K and last quarter income was -6,550 K.