NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) with a beta value of 0.73 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On June 03, 2022, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) opened at $0.73, lower -12.93% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.741 and dropped to $0.6702 before settling in for the closing price of $0.84. Price fluctuations for NRXP have ranged from $0.49 to $26.24 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

With a float of $35.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.67 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2 employees.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 47.27%, while institutional ownership is 16.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 5,800,000. In this transaction Chief Scientist of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $58.00, taking the stock ownership to the 146,332 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s Chief Comm. & Patient Officer sold 40,000 for $11.76, making the entire transaction worth $470,400. This insider now owns 23,710 shares in total.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -789.51.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.66

Technical Analysis of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP)

Looking closely at NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP), its last 5-days average volume was 5.0 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NRXP) raw stochastic average was set at 5.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 409.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 188.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7501, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.4964. However, in the short run, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7603. Second resistance stands at $0.7860. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8311. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6895, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6444. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.6187.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) Key Stats

There are currently 66,641K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 56.16 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -93,060 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -13,450 K.