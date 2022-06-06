Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (IPOF) volume exceeds 27.39 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE: IPOF) on June 03, 2022, started off the session at the price of $10.09, plunging -0.59% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.17 and dropped to $10.035 before settling in for the closing price of $10.11. Within the past 52 weeks, IPOF’s price has moved between $9.77 and $10.99.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 161.90%. With a float of $115.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $143.75 million.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (IPOF) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of 4.83.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 161.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE: IPOF) Trading Performance Indicators

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (IPOF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.10 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.36

Technical Analysis of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (IPOF)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.45 million, its volume of 16.82 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI’s (IPOF) raw stochastic average was set at 27.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 8.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 11.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.17. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.14 in the near term. At $10.22, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.95. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.86.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE: IPOF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.45 billion based on 143,750K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals 48,500 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 28,410 K in sales during its previous quarter.