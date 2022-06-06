Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 13.01% last month.

June 03, 2022, Sprague Resources LP (NYSE: SRLP) trading session started at the price of $18.98, that was 19.58% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.99 and dropped to $18.93 before settling in for the closing price of $15.83. A 52-week range for SRLP has been $12.31 – $29.43.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 7.90% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -341.10%. With a float of $25.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.23 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 654 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.34, operating margin of +2.67, and the pretax margin is -1.89.

Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sprague Resources LP stocks. The insider ownership of Sprague Resources LP is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 77.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 81,250. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $16.25, taking the stock ownership to the 30,050 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 09, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 9,000 for $16.25, making the entire transaction worth $146,250. This insider now owns 25,050 shares in total.

Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$4.41 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.19) by -$4.22. This company achieved a net margin of -1.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -341.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE: SRLP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.81

Technical Analysis of Sprague Resources LP (SRLP)

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE: SRLP) saw its 5-day average volume 0.26 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 45493.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, Sprague Resources LP’s (SRLP) raw stochastic average was set at 98.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.79. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.97 in the near term. At $19.01, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.89. The third support level lies at $18.85 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE: SRLP) Key Stats

There are 26,235K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 415.32 million. As of now, sales total 3,498 M while income totals -68,920 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,813 M while its last quarter net income were 17,950 K.