Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -49.55% last month.

A new trading day began on June 03, 2022, with Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) stock priced at $2.86, down -11.79% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.87 and dropped to $2.41 before settling in for the closing price of $2.80. TNXP’s price has ranged from $1.91 to $45.44 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 53.60%.

In an organization with 73 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 0.07%, while institutional ownership is 19.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 25, was worth 24,500. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $0.24, taking the stock ownership to the 112,177 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 28, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 12,000 for $0.61, making the entire transaction worth $7,320. This insider now owns 12,177 shares in total.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -60.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 10.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.60, a number that is poised to hit -1.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -6.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 43.19 million. That was better than the volume of 3.35 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s (TNXP) raw stochastic average was set at 5.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 261.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 142.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.58. However, in the short run, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.76. Second resistance stands at $3.04. The third major resistance level sits at $3.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.12. The third support level lies at $1.84 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 52.51 million, the company has a total of 16,712K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -92,290 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -26,420 K.