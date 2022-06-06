Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) kicked off at the price of $2.06: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) kicked off on June 03, 2022, at the price of $2.18, down -5.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.18 and dropped to $2.05 before settling in for the closing price of $2.17. Over the past 52 weeks, BBIG has traded in a range of $1.94-$12.49.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The insider ownership of Vinco Ventures Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 11.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 18, was worth 500,500. In this transaction Director of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $5.00, taking the stock ownership to the 329,756 shares.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -7231.48 while generating a return on equity of -1,099.12.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Vinco Ventures Inc.’s (BBIG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 24.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -15.03

Technical Analysis of Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 32.13 million, its volume of 14.02 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Vinco Ventures Inc.’s (BBIG) raw stochastic average was set at 3.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 111.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.88. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.14 in the near term. At $2.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.97. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.88.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 456.99 million has total of 233,141K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,791 K in contrast with the sum of -713,173 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 11,535 K and last quarter income was -372,948 K.