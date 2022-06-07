0.00% percent quarterly performance for Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) is not indicative of the underlying story

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) kicked off on June 06, 2022, at the price of $1.76, down -13.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.89 and dropped to $1.46 before settling in for the closing price of $1.72. Over the past 52 weeks, BYFC has traded in a range of $1.25-$4.28.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 10.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -184.90%. With a float of $32.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.04 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 78 employees.

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Broadway Financial Corporation is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 21.10%.

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -14.48 while generating a return on equity of -4.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -184.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Broadway Financial Corporation’s (BYFC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.01

Technical Analysis of Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC)

Looking closely at Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.75 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Broadway Financial Corporation’s (BYFC) raw stochastic average was set at 21.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5583, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3238. However, in the short run, Broadway Financial Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.7667. Second resistance stands at $2.0433. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1967. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1833. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9067.

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 69.82 million has total of 73,504K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 27,970 K in contrast with the sum of -4,050 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 8,290 K and last quarter income was 960 K.