10.73% volatility in ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on June 06, 2022, with ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) stock priced at $4.16, up 7.93% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.23 and dropped to $3.96 before settling in for the closing price of $3.91. GWH’s price has ranged from $3.58 to $28.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -9.50%. With a float of $82.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.68 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 160 workers is very important to gauge.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of ESS Tech Inc. is 5.50%, while institutional ownership is 42.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 100,168. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $5.01, taking the stock ownership to the 530,235 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 24, when Company’s President sold 1,342 for $6.05, making the entire transaction worth $8,123. This insider now owns 5,373,083 shares in total.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.19 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -224.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ESS Tech Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 12.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ESS Tech Inc. (GWH)

The latest stats from [ESS Tech Inc., GWH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.68 million was superior to 1.01 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, ESS Tech Inc.’s (GWH) raw stochastic average was set at 10.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.16. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.31. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.41. The third major resistance level sits at $4.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.87. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.77.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 665.58 million, the company has a total of 152,655K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -477,120 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -5,710 K.