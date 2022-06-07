10.80% volatility in PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) last month: This is a red flag warning

Search
A new trading day began on June 06, 2022, with PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) stock priced at $9.93, down -6.44% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.00 and dropped to $8.84 before settling in for the closing price of $9.63. PCT’s price has ranged from $4.94 to $27.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -570.40%. With a float of $116.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $163.74 million.

In an organization with 119 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls Industry. The insider ownership of PureCycle Technologies Inc. is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 51.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 22, was worth 1,768,500. In this transaction Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 225,000 shares at a rate of $7.86, taking the stock ownership to the 778,136 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s Director bought 714,284 for $7.00, making the entire transaction worth $4,999,988. This insider now owns 1,866,558 shares in total.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.19 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -570.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 19.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.33 million. That was better than the volume of 1.15 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.82.

During the past 100 days, PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s (PCT) raw stochastic average was set at 74.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.98. However, in the short run, PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.73. Second resistance stands at $10.44. The third major resistance level sits at $10.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.12. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.41.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.48 billion, the company has a total of 163,232K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -77,500 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -25,430 K.

