$625.93K in average volume shows that Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on June 06, 2022, with Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) stock priced at $0.708, down -15.56% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.708 and dropped to $0.5255 before settling in for the closing price of $0.69. WNW’s price has ranged from $0.61 to $9.80 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $14.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.76 million.

The firm has a total of 56 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.76, operating margin of -10.11, and the pretax margin is -10.02.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Meiwu Technology Company Limited is 73.00%, while institutional ownership is 0.90%.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -10.02 while generating a return on equity of -29.08.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.07

Technical Analysis of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Meiwu Technology Company Limited, WNW], we can find that recorded value of 0.34 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s (WNW) raw stochastic average was set at 2.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 99.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7429, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3696. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6868. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7887. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8693. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5043, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4237. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3218.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 19.16 million, the company has a total of 32,969K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,258 K while annual income is -1,082 K.