8.11% volatility in UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) last month: This is a red flag warning

June 06, 2022, UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) trading session started at the price of $4.40, that was 17.44% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.90 and dropped to $4.38 before settling in for the closing price of $4.07. A 52-week range for TIGR has been $2.68 – $29.93.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 117.20% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -15.30%. With a float of $70.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.17 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1134 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.77, operating margin of +6.68, and the pretax margin is +7.20.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward UP Fintech Holding Limited stocks. The insider ownership of UP Fintech Holding Limited is 23.01%, while institutional ownership is 9.00%.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.1) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +5.55 while generating a return on equity of 4.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) saw its 5-day average volume 3.4 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, UP Fintech Holding Limited’s (TIGR) raw stochastic average was set at 47.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 107.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 115.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.44. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.99 in the near term. At $5.21, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.17. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.95.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Key Stats

There are 164,811K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 803.33 million. As of now, sales total 264,490 K while income totals 14,690 K. Its latest quarter income was 62,190 K while its last quarter net income were -5,380 K.