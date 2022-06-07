$841.31K in average volume shows that JFrog Ltd. (FROG) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on June 06, 2022, with JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) stock priced at $19.43, down -6.22% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.71 and dropped to $17.86 before settling in for the closing price of $19.46. FROG’s price has ranged from $16.36 to $50.31 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -563.40%. With a float of $72.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $97.88 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.28, operating margin of -28.45, and the pretax margin is -32.72.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of JFrog Ltd. is 19.70%, while institutional ownership is 63.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03, was worth 226,242. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 11,589 shares at a rate of $19.52, taking the stock ownership to the 303,072 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 6,261 for $19.55, making the entire transaction worth $122,403. This insider now owns 314,661 shares in total.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -31.06 while generating a return on equity of -10.77.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -563.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are JFrog Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 93.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of JFrog Ltd. (FROG)

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) saw its 5-day average volume 1.07 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.34.

During the past 100 days, JFrog Ltd.’s (FROG) raw stochastic average was set at 14.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.52. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.35 in the near term. At $20.46, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.76. The third support level lies at $15.65 if the price breaches the second support level.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.87 billion, the company has a total of 97,385K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 206,680 K while annual income is -64,200 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 63,700 K while its latest quarter income was -19,700 K.