-90.87% percent quarterly performance for Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) is not indicative of the underlying story

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) on June 06, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.1936, plunging -9.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.20 and dropped to $0.1727 before settling in for the closing price of $0.20. Within the past 52 weeks, DBGI’s price has moved between $0.16 and $8.80.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -311.60%. With a float of $10.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.23 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 58 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Apparel Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Digital Brands Group Inc. is 4.20%, while institutional ownership is 3.60%.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -311.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.68

Technical Analysis of Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.21 million, its volume of 4.28 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Digital Brands Group Inc.’s (DBGI) raw stochastic average was set at 0.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 197.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7136, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9563. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1951 in the near term. At $0.2112, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2224. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1678, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1566. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1405.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.36 million based on 13,876K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,580 K and income totals -32,360 K. The company made 3,430 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -7,830 K in sales during its previous quarter.