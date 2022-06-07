A look at Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation’s (CISO) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On June 06, 2022, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) opened at $7.09, higher 32.16% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.45 and dropped to $7.09 before settling in for the closing price of $6.81. Price fluctuations for CISO have ranged from $2.36 to $50.00 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

With a float of $48.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.79 million.

The firm has a total of 184 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.94, operating margin of -116.90, and the pretax margin is -258.51.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation is 69.50%, while institutional ownership is 1.43%.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -258.51 while generating a return on equity of -236.96.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 70.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06

Technical Analysis of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation, CISO], we can find that recorded value of 0.82 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation’s (CISO) raw stochastic average was set at 78.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 124.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 162.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.94. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.87. The third major resistance level sits at $12.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.15. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.22.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) Key Stats

There are currently 124,705K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.06 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 15,143 K according to its annual income of -39,146 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 9,329 K and its income totaled -7,943 K.