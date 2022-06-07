Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

A major move is in the offing as Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) market cap hits 7.54 billion

Markets

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) on June 06, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.33, soaring 4.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.53 and dropped to $4.15 before settling in for the closing price of $4.07. Within the past 52 weeks, TME’s price has moved between $2.95 and $16.34.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 48.30% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -27.20%. With a float of $790.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.64 billion.

The firm has a total of 5966 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Content & Information industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tencent Music Entertainment Group is 5.61%, while institutional ownership is 53.30%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.1) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.06% during the next five years compared to 104.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Trading Performance Indicators

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TME], we can find that recorded value of 16.08 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 17.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s (TME) raw stochastic average was set at 27.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.25. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.69. The third major resistance level sits at $4.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.93. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.72.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.54 billion based on 1,677,530K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,843 M and income totals 469,500 K. The company made 1,048 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 96,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Newegg Commerce Inc. (NEGG) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -12.94% last month.

Shaun Noe -
June 06, 2022, Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) trading session started at the price of $4.32, that was 17.18% jump from the session before....
Read more

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) last year’s performance of -0.38% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Sana Meer -
On June 06, 2022, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) opened at $37.25, higher 5.07% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 50,850 K

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on June 06, 2022, with Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ: BGRY) stock priced at $2.41, up 18.03% from the previous...
Read more

