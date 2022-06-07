Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 169,160 K

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) kicked off on June 06, 2022, at the price of $63.05, down -3.77% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $63.39 and dropped to $63.05 before settling in for the closing price of $65.80. Over the past 52 weeks, PLAN has traded in a range of $39.92-$70.25.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 37.50% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -26.10%. With a float of $146.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.88 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2200 employees.

Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Anaplan Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 92.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 18, was worth 3,001,824. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company sold 60,000 shares at a rate of $50.03, taking the stock ownership to the 381,459 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 11, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 11,441 for $45.94, making the entire transaction worth $525,551. This insider now owns 39,427 shares in total.

Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 1/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.1) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Anaplan Inc.’s (PLAN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.42, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Anaplan Inc. (PLAN)

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) saw its 5-day average volume 3.51 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 6.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Anaplan Inc.’s (PLAN) raw stochastic average was set at 90.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.64. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $63.46 in the near term. At $63.59, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $63.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $63.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $62.91. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $62.78.

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.53 billion has total of 150,500K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 592,180 K in contrast with the sum of -203,600 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 169,160 K and last quarter income was -57,860 K.