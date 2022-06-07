Search
admin
admin

Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 169,160 K

Top Picks

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) kicked off on June 06, 2022, at the price of $63.05, down -3.77% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $63.39 and dropped to $63.05 before settling in for the closing price of $65.80. Over the past 52 weeks, PLAN has traded in a range of $39.92-$70.25.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 37.50% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -26.10%. With a float of $146.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.88 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2200 employees.

Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Anaplan Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 92.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 18, was worth 3,001,824. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company sold 60,000 shares at a rate of $50.03, taking the stock ownership to the 381,459 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 11, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 11,441 for $45.94, making the entire transaction worth $525,551. This insider now owns 39,427 shares in total.

Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 1/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.1) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Anaplan Inc.’s (PLAN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.42, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Anaplan Inc. (PLAN)

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) saw its 5-day average volume 3.51 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 6.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Anaplan Inc.’s (PLAN) raw stochastic average was set at 90.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.64. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $63.46 in the near term. At $63.59, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $63.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $63.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $62.91. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $62.78.

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.53 billion has total of 150,500K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 592,180 K in contrast with the sum of -203,600 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 169,160 K and last quarter income was -57,860 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....
Trading Directions

Getting Sustainable Earnings? Movado Group Inc. (MOV)

0
Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV), the owner of the...
Trading Directions

Future Prospects Brighter For Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) Stock

0
The US Army has awarded Red Cat Holdings, Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Markets Briefing

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Having a Robust Premarket After Abysmal Thursday

0
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company,...
Markets Briefing

Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) Stock Soaring in Premarket, Here’s the Reason

0
Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI), a company that processes and sells...

Velo3D Inc. (VLD) posted a -18.15% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on June 06, 2022, with Velo3D Inc. (NYSE: VLD) stock priced at $2.31, down -9.38% from the previous day...
Read more

Recent developments with OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.89 cents.

Shaun Noe -
On June 06, 2022, OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) opened at $2.99, lower -6.44% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

$1.90M in average volume shows that AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) is heading in the right direction

Steve Mayer -
June 06, 2022, AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) trading session started at the price of $8.63, that was -9.20% drop from the session before....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.