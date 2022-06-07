Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is expecting -17.11% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On June 06, 2022, Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) opened at $20.82, lower -0.82% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.87 and dropped to $20.38 before settling in for the closing price of $20.68. Price fluctuations for GOLD have ranged from $17.19 to $25.95 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 7.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -13.00% at the time writing. With a float of $1.77 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.78 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 22600 employees.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gold industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Barrick Gold Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 72.10%.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.26) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.20% during the next five years compared to 15.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD)

Looking closely at Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD), its last 5-days average volume was 14.33 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 21.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Barrick Gold Corporation’s (GOLD) raw stochastic average was set at 28.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.60. However, in the short run, Barrick Gold Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.79. Second resistance stands at $21.08. The third major resistance level sits at $21.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.10. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.81.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) Key Stats

There are currently 1,779,356K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 36.81 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,985 M according to its annual income of 2,022 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,853 M and its income totaled 438,000 K.