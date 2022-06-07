Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) last year’s performance of -82.99% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) on June 06, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.1747, plunging -0.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1778 and dropped to $0.169 before settling in for the closing price of $0.17. Within the past 52 weeks, BRQS’s price has moved between $0.14 and $1.60.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 42.70%. With a float of $53.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $120.70 million.

The firm has a total of 307 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.67, operating margin of -149.14, and the pretax margin is -133.39.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Borqs Technologies Inc. is 81.37%, while institutional ownership is 8.00%.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2018, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -134.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Trading Performance Indicators

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.47

Technical Analysis of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Borqs Technologies Inc., BRQS], we can find that recorded value of 13.92 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 22.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Borqs Technologies Inc.’s (BRQS) raw stochastic average was set at 10.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 124.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2184, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4203. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1767. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1817. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1855. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1679, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1641. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1591.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.09 million based on 115,163K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 29,560 K and income totals -35,500 K. The company made -14,467 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -72,285 K in sales during its previous quarter.