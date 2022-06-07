Search
Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 7,340 K

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) kicked off on June 06, 2022, at the price of $1.26, down -6.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.40 and dropped to $1.13 before settling in for the closing price of $1.25. Over the past 52 weeks, CBIO has traded in a range of $0.35-$5.20.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 79.00% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 2.10%. With a float of $27.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.46 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 45 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -4.52, operating margin of -1140.99, and the pretax margin is -1198.32.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 31.50%.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.46 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.44) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1198.32 while generating a return on equity of -150.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s (CBIO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) saw its 5-day average volume 2.03 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s (CBIO) raw stochastic average was set at 70.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 511.95% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 222.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6684, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7476. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3367 in the near term. At $1.5033, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6067. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0667, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9633. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7967.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 35.94 million has total of 31,477K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,340 K in contrast with the sum of -87,930 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 790 K and last quarter income was -14,540 K.

