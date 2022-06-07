Coupang Inc. (CPNG) volume exceeds 6.02 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) on June 06, 2022, started off the session at the price of $12.99, soaring 1.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.145 and dropped to $12.605 before settling in for the closing price of $12.64. Within the past 52 weeks, CPNG’s price has moved between $8.98 and $46.00.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 61.50% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -234.30%. With a float of $1.55 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.76 billion.

The firm has a total of 68000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Coupang Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 79.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 498,083. In this transaction Director of this company bought 37,705 shares at a rate of $13.21, taking the stock ownership to the 396,739 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s Director sold 250,000 for $13.14, making the entire transaction worth $3,285,000. This insider now owns 753,162 shares in total.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.17) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -234.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.83, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coupang Inc. (CPNG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Coupang Inc., CPNG], we can find that recorded value of 7.34 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 11.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.12.

During the past 100 days, Coupang Inc.’s (CPNG) raw stochastic average was set at 21.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 104.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.16. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.09. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.39. The third major resistance level sits at $13.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.31. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.01.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 23.50 billion based on 1,762,430K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 18,406 M and income totals -1,543 M. The company made 5,117 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -209,290 K in sales during its previous quarter.