Search
admin
admin

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) soared 12.07 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Top Picks

On June 06, 2022, Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) opened at $59.15, higher 12.07% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $63.94 and dropped to $58.99 before settling in for the closing price of $55.08. Price fluctuations for DQ have ranged from $32.20 to $90.48 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 53.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 465.90% at the time writing. With a float of $68.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.38 million.

In an organization with 2399 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.36, operating margin of +62.59, and the pretax margin is +61.65.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Daqo New Energy Corp. is 76.40%, while institutional ownership is 59.00%.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted $3.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.11) by $0.69. This company achieved a net margin of +44.61 while generating a return on equity of 51.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 465.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 15.67, a number that is poised to hit 6.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.88 million. That was better than the volume of 1.4 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.61.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Daqo New Energy Corp.’s (DQ) raw stochastic average was set at 93.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.00. However, in the short run, Daqo New Energy Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $64.12. Second resistance stands at $66.50. The third major resistance level sits at $69.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.60. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $54.22.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Key Stats

There are currently 74,507K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.52 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,679 M according to its annual income of 748,920 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,280 M and its income totaled 535,840 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....
Trading Directions

Getting Sustainable Earnings? Movado Group Inc. (MOV)

0
Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV), the owner of the...
Trading Directions

Future Prospects Brighter For Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) Stock

0
The US Army has awarded Red Cat Holdings, Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Markets Briefing

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Having a Robust Premarket After Abysmal Thursday

0
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company,...
Markets Briefing

Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) Stock Soaring in Premarket, Here’s the Reason

0
Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI), a company that processes and sells...

Can Sema4 Holdings Corp.’s (SMFR) drop of -4.63% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Shaun Noe -
Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) on June 06, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.91, soaring 11.96% from the previous trading...
Read more

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) kicked off at the price of $2.06: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Sana Meer -
June 06, 2022, RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) trading session started at the price of $2.03, that was 9.57% jump from the session before....
Read more

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 18.09 million

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on June 06, 2022, with Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) stock priced at $6.355, up 4.85% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.