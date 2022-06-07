DC (Dakota Gold Corp.) climbed 20.18 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

June 06, 2022, Dakota Gold Corp. (AMEX: DC) trading session started at the price of $3.53, that was 20.18% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.10 and dropped to $3.46 before settling in for the closing price of $3.37. A 52-week range for DC has been $3.00 – $8.47.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -66.90%. With a float of $25.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.74 million.

Dakota Gold Corp. (DC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Dakota Gold Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Dakota Gold Corp. is 17.80%, while institutional ownership is 2.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03, was worth 32,425. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $3.24, taking the stock ownership to the 7,335,436 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03, when Company’s President & CEO bought 20,000 for $3.38, making the entire transaction worth $67,600. This insider now owns 82,786 shares in total.

Dakota Gold Corp. (DC) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of 134.39.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -66.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dakota Gold Corp. (AMEX: DC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Dakota Gold Corp. (DC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 75.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39

Technical Analysis of Dakota Gold Corp. (DC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Dakota Gold Corp., DC], we can find that recorded value of 0.5 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.28. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.51. The third major resistance level sits at $4.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.23. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.00.

Dakota Gold Corp. (AMEX: DC) Key Stats

There are 71,157K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 286.50 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals 26,011 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -5,441 K.