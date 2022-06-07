Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) is expecting 8.19% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

June 06, 2022, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) trading session started at the price of $16.12, that was -17.13% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.12 and dropped to $12.81 before settling in for the closing price of $15.94. A 52-week range for NRGV has been $8.88 – $22.10.

With a float of $21.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $80.81 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 73 employees.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Energy Vault Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. is 7.70%, while institutional ownership is 30.50%.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of -2.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 61.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 40.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV)

Looking closely at Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV), its last 5-days average volume was 1.13 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.27.

During the past 100 days, Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s (NRGV) raw stochastic average was set at 32.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 121.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.28. However, in the short run, Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.28. Second resistance stands at $17.36. The third major resistance level sits at $18.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.74. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.66.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Key Stats

There are 133,758K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.75 billion. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -3,340 K. Its latest quarter income was 42,880 K while its last quarter net income were -20,080 K.