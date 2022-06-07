Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) 20 Days SMA touches 8.74%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on June 06, 2022, with Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) stock priced at $3.54, down -20.75% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.60 and dropped to $2.662 before settling in for the closing price of $3.47. EVLV’s price has ranged from $1.57 to $12.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 21.30%. With a float of $107.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.88 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 102 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.03, operating margin of -220.29, and the pretax margin is -45.83.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. The insider ownership of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 46.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 52,203. In this transaction Director of this company bought 29,081 shares at a rate of $1.80, taking the stock ownership to the 29,081 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s Director bought 70,919 for $1.84, making the entire transaction worth $130,221. This insider now owns 222,919 shares in total.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.02 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -45.83 while generating a return on equity of -4.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 12.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV)

Looking closely at Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV), its last 5-days average volume was 2.25 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (EVLV) raw stochastic average was set at 46.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 167.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 151.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.40. However, in the short run, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.35. Second resistance stands at $3.94. The third major resistance level sits at $4.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.07. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.47.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 404.50 million, the company has a total of 143,378K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 23,690 K while annual income is -10,860 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,720 K while its latest quarter income was -14,550 K.