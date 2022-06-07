FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) posted a 16.22% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On June 06, 2022, FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) opened at $4.97, higher 31.74% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.31 and dropped to $4.7396 before settling in for the closing price of $3.97. Price fluctuations for FTCI have ranged from $2.12 to $13.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -435.30% at the time writing. With a float of $14.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.21 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 223 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Solar industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of FTC Solar Inc. is 31.80%, while institutional ownership is 23.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 115,020. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 28,400 shares at a rate of $4.05, taking the stock ownership to the 20,469,357 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 71,000 for $3.72, making the entire transaction worth $264,120. This insider now owns 20,497,757 shares in total.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by -$0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -435.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.25 million, its volume of 2.43 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, FTC Solar Inc.’s (FTCI) raw stochastic average was set at 64.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 164.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 124.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.38. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.45 in the near term. At $5.66, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.52. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.31.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) Key Stats

There are currently 99,811K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 540.36 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 270,530 K according to its annual income of -106,590 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 49,550 K and its income totaled -27,790 K.