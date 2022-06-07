Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is -0.49% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) kicked off on June 06, 2022, at the price of $13.71, up 0.81% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.9606 and dropped to $13.64 before settling in for the closing price of $13.59. Over the past 52 weeks, HBAN has traded in a range of $12.56-$17.79.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 9.70% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 29.10%. With a float of $1.43 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.44 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 19722 employees.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 82.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 387,846. In this transaction Senior Exec. V. P. of this company sold 28,166 shares at a rate of $13.77, taking the stock ownership to the 496,474 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s CFO and Senior Exec. V.P. sold 5,456 for $13.72, making the entire transaction worth $74,856. This insider now owns 207,777 shares in total.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.3) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +21.50 while generating a return on equity of 8.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.15% during the next five years compared to 5.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s (HBAN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.72, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) saw its 5-day average volume 11.81 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 13.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s (HBAN) raw stochastic average was set at 21.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.16. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.89 in the near term. At $14.09, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.45. The third support level lies at $13.25 if the price breaches the second support level.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 20.02 billion has total of 1,439,175K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,080 M in contrast with the sum of 1,295 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,694 M and last quarter income was 460,000 K.