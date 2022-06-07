Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) is expecting -36.04% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) on June 06, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.61, plunging -5.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6145 and dropped to $0.572 before settling in for the closing price of $0.61. Within the past 52 weeks, IDEX’s price has moved between $0.51 and $3.61.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 42.20% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 44.00%. With a float of $467.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $473.83 million.

The firm has a total of 110 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -12.16, operating margin of -186.21, and the pretax margin is -396.29.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ideanomics Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 17.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 21, was worth 19,973. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 19,775 shares at a rate of $1.01, taking the stock ownership to the 1,489,125 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 20, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 14,500 for $1.07, making the entire transaction worth $15,515. This insider now owns 1,469,350 shares in total.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.01) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -367.04 while generating a return on equity of -88.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ideanomics Inc., IDEX], we can find that recorded value of 9.3 million was better than the volume posted last year of 6.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Ideanomics Inc.’s (IDEX) raw stochastic average was set at 9.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7533, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3464. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6037. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6304. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6462. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5612, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5454. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5187.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 296.12 million based on 497,681K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 26,760 K and income totals -98,220 K. The company made 27,047 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -50,851 K in sales during its previous quarter.