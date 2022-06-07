Investors finally get a glimpse of AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) volume hitting the figure of 69.01 million.

A new trading day began on June 06, 2022, with AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC) stock priced at $2.48, up 100.42% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.84 and dropped to $2.40 before settling in for the closing price of $2.37. AERC’s price has ranged from $1.76 to $117.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -153.80%. With a float of $4.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.88 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.03, operating margin of -1337.16, and the pretax margin is -1337.16.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls Industry. The insider ownership of AeroClean Technologies Inc. is 70.72%, while institutional ownership is 0.30%.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.19 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1285.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -153.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AeroClean Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 14.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 106.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.53, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC)

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC) saw its 5-day average volume 14.41 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, AeroClean Technologies Inc.’s (AERC) raw stochastic average was set at 41.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 286.43% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 158.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.59 in the near term. At $6.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.56. The third support level lies at $0.71 if the price breaches the second support level.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 65.36 million, the company has a total of 13,878K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 617 K while annual income is -7,924 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 7 K while its latest quarter income was -2,578 K.