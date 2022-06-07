Investors finally get a glimpse of Flex Ltd. (FLEX) volume hitting the figure of 8.04 million.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) on June 06, 2022, started off the session at the price of $17.45, soaring 2.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.29 and dropped to $17.285 before settling in for the closing price of $17.04. Within the past 52 weeks, FLEX’s price has moved between $14.88 and $19.50.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 1.80% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 60.00%. With a float of $455.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $461.00 million.

In an organization with 172648 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.33, operating margin of +3.91, and the pretax margin is +3.78.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Electronic Components industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Flex Ltd. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 99.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 14, was worth 552,890. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 32,367 shares at a rate of $17.08, taking the stock ownership to the 960,875 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 18, when Company’s Group President sold 77,720 for $19.11, making the entire transaction worth $1,485,151. This insider now owns 385,342 shares in total.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.38) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +3.59 while generating a return on equity of 24.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.95% during the next five years compared to 27.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.94, a number that is poised to hit 0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Flex Ltd. (FLEX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.51 million. That was better than the volume of 4.48 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, Flex Ltd.’s (FLEX) raw stochastic average was set at 56.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.46. However, in the short run, Flex Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.02. Second resistance stands at $18.66. The third major resistance level sits at $19.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.65. The third support level lies at $16.01 if the price breaches the second support level.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.07 billion based on 464,086K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 26,041 M and income totals 936,000 K. The company made 6,851 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 167,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.