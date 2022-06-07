Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) 20 Days SMA touches -4.89%: The odds favor the bear

On June 06, 2022, Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) opened at $6.01, lower -14.02% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.05 and dropped to $5.09 before settling in for the closing price of $5.92. Price fluctuations for JOBY have ranged from $3.61 to $14.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 17.50% at the time writing. With a float of $344.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $579.09 million.

The firm has a total of 1124 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Airports & Air Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Joby Aviation Inc. is 43.18%, while institutional ownership is 26.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27, was worth 312,627. In this transaction CEO and Chief Architect of this company bought 55,137 shares at a rate of $5.67, taking the stock ownership to the 54,514,028 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 27, when Company’s Director bought 55,137 for $5.67, making the entire transaction worth $312,627. This insider now owns 60,196,805 shares in total.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by $0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 68.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Joby Aviation Inc., JOBY], we can find that recorded value of 6.67 million was better than the volume posted last year of 6.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Joby Aviation Inc.’s (JOBY) raw stochastic average was set at 43.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 104.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.95. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.73. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.37. The third major resistance level sits at $6.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.45. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.81.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) Key Stats

There are currently 606,458K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.18 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -180,320 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -62,320 K.