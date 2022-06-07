Last month’s performance of 13.61% for American Resources Corporation (AREC) is certainly impressive

On June 06, 2022, American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) opened at $1.75, higher 9.09% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.97 and dropped to $1.68 before settling in for the closing price of $1.76. Price fluctuations for AREC have ranged from $1.20 to $4.22 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 120.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -68.50% at the time writing. With a float of $48.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.25 million.

In an organization with 10 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -63.99, operating margin of -365.34, and the pretax margin is -419.12.

American Resources Corporation (AREC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Thermal Coal industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of American Resources Corporation is 17.00%, while institutional ownership is 11.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23, was worth 1,629. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $1.63, taking the stock ownership to the 1,622,383 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s President bought 5,000 for $1.50, making the entire transaction worth $7,496. This insider now owns 4,429,501 shares in total.

American Resources Corporation (AREC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -419.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -68.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for American Resources Corporation (AREC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46 and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Resources Corporation (AREC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.52 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.99 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, American Resources Corporation’s (AREC) raw stochastic average was set at 46.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9016, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0187. However, in the short run, American Resources Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.0333. Second resistance stands at $2.1467. The third major resistance level sits at $2.3233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7433, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5667. The third support level lies at $1.4533 if the price breaches the second support level.

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) Key Stats

There are currently 66,203K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 124.92 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,760 K according to its annual income of -32,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 9,080 K and its income totaled -2,750 K.