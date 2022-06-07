Search
Shaun Noe
Last month’s performance of -6.34% for Agora Inc. (API) is certainly impressive

Company News

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) kicked off on June 06, 2022, at the price of $6.24, up 12.90% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.12 and dropped to $6.185 before settling in for the closing price of $5.89. Over the past 52 weeks, API has traded in a range of $5.31-$46.45.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 72.60%. With a float of $63.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.77 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1311 employees.

Agora Inc. (API) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Agora Inc. is 0.14%, while institutional ownership is 57.10%.

Agora Inc. (API) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.18) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Agora Inc.’s (API) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 10.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agora Inc. (API)

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) saw its 5-day average volume 1.0 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Agora Inc.’s (API) raw stochastic average was set at 12.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 126.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 131.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.53. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.12 in the near term. At $7.59, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.72. The third support level lies at $5.25 if the price breaches the second support level.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 819.01 million has total of 105,871K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 167,980 K in contrast with the sum of -72,360 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 38,590 K and last quarter income was -26,940 K.

Can Sema4 Holdings Corp.’s (SMFR) drop of -4.63% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Shaun Noe -
Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) on June 06, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.91, soaring 11.96% from the previous trading...
Read more

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) kicked off at the price of $2.06: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Sana Meer -
June 06, 2022, RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) trading session started at the price of $2.03, that was 9.57% jump from the session before....
Read more

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) soared 12.07 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Shaun Noe -
On June 06, 2022, Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) opened at $59.15, higher 12.07% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

