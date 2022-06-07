Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) to new highs

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) on June 06, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.97, plunging -6.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.40 and dropped to $1.771 before settling in for the closing price of $1.97. Within the past 52 weeks, GOVX’s price has moved between $0.55 and $7.50.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -14.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -42.40%. With a float of $6.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.11 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8 employees.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of GeoVax Labs Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 11.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05, was worth 7,000. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company bought 9,722 shares at a rate of $0.72, taking the stock ownership to the 14,721 shares.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.31) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -4817.19 while generating a return on equity of -266.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) Trading Performance Indicators

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 46.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX)

Looking closely at GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX), its last 5-days average volume was 10.77 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 5.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, GeoVax Labs Inc.’s (GOVX) raw stochastic average was set at 44.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 374.46% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 181.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1515, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.9013. However, in the short run, GeoVax Labs Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.2430. Second resistance stands at $2.6360. The third major resistance level sits at $2.8720. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6140, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3780. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9850.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 18.50 million based on 9,449K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 390 K and income totals -18,570 K. The company made 80 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,430 K in sales during its previous quarter.