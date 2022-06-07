New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

June 06, 2022, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) trading session started at the price of $9.80, that was 1.45% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.97 and dropped to $9.73 before settling in for the closing price of $9.65. A 52-week range for NYCB has been $8.73 – $14.33.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 0.20% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 37.40%. With a float of $459.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $465.14 million.

In an organization with 2815 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward New York Community Bancorp Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of New York Community Bancorp Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 63.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 247,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $12.35, taking the stock ownership to the 139,786 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s Director bought 20,000 for $11.91, making the entire transaction worth $238,194. This insider now owns 171,301 shares in total.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.31) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +33.81 while generating a return on equity of 8.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 155.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.13 million. That was inferior than the volume of 8.04 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s (NYCB) raw stochastic average was set at 21.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.72. However, in the short run, New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.93. Second resistance stands at $10.07. The third major resistance level sits at $10.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.59. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.45.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Key Stats

There are 467,038K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.80 billion. As of now, sales total 1,750 M while income totals 596,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 443,000 K while its last quarter net income were 155,000 K.