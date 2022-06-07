No matter how cynical the overall market is, Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) performance over the last week is recorded -5.17%

On June 06, 2022, Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) opened at $6.95, higher 1.31% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.1499 and dropped to $6.94 before settling in for the closing price of $6.88. Price fluctuations for CS have ranged from $6.07 to $11.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was -11.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -163.50% at the time writing. With a float of $2.48 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.62 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 51030 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Credit Suisse Group AG is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 3.70%.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -6.29 while generating a return on equity of -3.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -163.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.40% during the next five years compared to 12.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Credit Suisse Group AG (CS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.69

Technical Analysis of Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 12.02 million, its volume of 12.17 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Credit Suisse Group AG’s (CS) raw stochastic average was set at 20.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.03. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.10 in the near term. At $7.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.81. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.68.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) Key Stats

There are currently 2,650,748K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 18.56 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 29,041 M according to its annual income of -1,805 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,617 M and its income totaled -295,630 K.