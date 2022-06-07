No matter how cynical the overall market is FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) performance over the last week is recorded 18.01%

A new trading day began on June 06, 2022, with FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE: FLNG) stock priced at $30.76, up 9.72% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.3599 and dropped to $30.75 before settling in for the closing price of $29.74. FLNG’s price has ranged from $12.50 to $32.77 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $28.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.13 million.

In an organization with 8 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.87, operating margin of +58.57, and the pretax margin is +47.26.

FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of FLEX LNG Ltd. is 47.26%, while institutional ownership is 22.76%.

FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +47.23 while generating a return on equity of 18.60.

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE: FLNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are FLEX LNG Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.21

Technical Analysis of FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.98 million. That was better than the volume of 0.6 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.77.

During the past 100 days, FLEX LNG Ltd.’s (FLNG) raw stochastic average was set at 95.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.37. However, in the short run, FLEX LNG Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $33.74. Second resistance stands at $34.86. The third major resistance level sits at $36.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.64. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.52.

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE: FLNG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.73 billion, the company has a total of 53,210K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 343,450 K while annual income is 162,210 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 74,570 K while its latest quarter income was 55,760 K.